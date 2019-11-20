LaRosa’s contributing to Samaritan Outreach

For the first time in Highland County and Hillsboro, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria is inviting the community to help local families in need have a happier holiday season by taking part in its Feed Our Neighbors On Need program, benefiting Samaritan Outreach Services in Hillsboro.

For each guest that visits LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria in Hillsboro from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, and purchases a $10 Buddy Card, $5 will be contributed to Samaritan Outreach. The $ 10 Buddy Card entitles the bearer to a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza, and is good for 14 uses, or 14 free large cheese pizzas within one year.

Earlier this year, LaRosa’s Hillsboro partnered with Samaritan Outreach Services through a Buddy Card fundraiser campaign, and now Hillsboro guests have another chance to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors this holiday season.

Operating Highland County’s largest food pantry, Samaritan Outreach Services serves approximately 1,000 families and distributes about 40,000 pounds of food per month.

“For the people who truly rely on our services, partners like LaRosa’s, their pizzeria team and committed guests are vital, allowing us to continue meeting the needs of our community,” said Wade Hamilton, Samaritan Outreach Servicea executive director. “The average person who uses Samaritan Outreach Service’s food pantry comes in less than two times per year, indicating that majority of individuals only use services when there is a temporary crisis like increased medical bills or job loss, and they need assistance to get through that hardship.”

As LaRosa’s celebrates the brand’s 65th anniversary, it continues to seek new ways to give back to the communities that it has a presence in.

“It’s a true privilege to expand our Feed Our Neighbors In Need holiday program to the Hillsboro community through Samaritan Outreach Services. I’m so humbled by our loyal Hillsboro pizzeria guests who are so generous and caring and want to support those in need in Hillsboro who may live just down the street or even next door,” said Michael LaRosa, CEO, LaRosa’s Inc.

Buddy Cards can be purchased at the Hillsboro LaRosa’s on Harry Sauner Road. The program will be supported in-store, via TV, and social media.

Established more than a decade ago, LaRosa’s holiday program has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ohio social services agencies enabling them to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to individuals in need.

Submitted by Amy Greene, LaRosa’s.