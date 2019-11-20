Whiteoak principal congratulates school district

As the Bright Local School District celebrates celebrates the successes of its students’ achievements, Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jason Iles said he wants to congratulate the entire student body, faculty, staff, administration and community on their achievements. “As we have received these rankings we are continuing to work hard to maintain our success,” Iles said. “Bright Local School District is the hidden gem in Highland County and is continuing to grow. Within our buildings we are seeing growth at all levels in all subject areas. We are graduating 98.3 percent of students over a five-year period. I am proud of our students and staff.”

