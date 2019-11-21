Hillsboro FFA holds monthly meeting

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held its October meeting after its annual Ag Day. The meeting was held at high school track, where the members were served pizza, chips and cookies. The minutes of the previous meeting were read by secretary Jaiden Hughes. The treasurer, Katie Craig, gave an update on a tractor raffle. The president, Joe Helterbrand, took a vote on whether the chapter would participate in the Christmas Parade in Hillsboro or go Christmas caroling for the December meeting. Alora Brown gave a report on the results of the soil judging contest held Oct. 12. After the meeting adjourned the officers and the members went to the practice fields and played games. Pictured, from left, are Breanna Cooper, Helterbrand, Allie Crago, Griffin Pucket, Claire Wilkin, Korbin Adams and Zinny Adams.

