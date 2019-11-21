Happenings at the Leesburg library

One Sunday a year the Leesburg Branch Library opens its doors. Not for regular library services, but to celebrate with the rest of our community the Leesburg Luminary. Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5:45 p.m. for the crowning of the king and queen. We will open at 5:15 p.m. and close following the crowning. Hot apple cider and a treat will be served by the Leesburg Branch Library staff.

Please join us on Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. for Christmas Ornaments (making) & Cookies (eating). The ornaments will make wonderful gifts. Everyone is welcome, though patrons under 6 years old will require hands-on help from their parents or older siblings. There will be goody bags for patrons 6-12 years old and candy canes for everyone. Also, a hot drink will be served.

Reading Program Prize Pick Up — Beginning Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., those patrons 12 years old and younger who finished their reading log can pick out their gift. It is not too late, just keep reading.

Regularly reoccurring events: Knit Together – Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.; RRR (Adult Reading Group) – Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m.; Story Time – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; Page Turners (Tween Reading Group) — Monday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. discussing Next Best Junior Chef.

Tis the Season: We are collecting nonperishable food for the Leesburg Food Bank as well as new unwrapped toys in conjunction with the Leesburg Fire Department and Toys for Tots through Monday, Dec. 9. Please contribute what you can.

FYI: There were 999 blocks in the jar. The winning guess was 1,000. Since there were two young patrons who guessed 1,000, we had to go to a random drawing to determine who received the blocks (a prize was also given to the other closest guesser). November Trivia Answer: False. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs states there is no apostrophe “because it is not a day that belongs to veterans, it is a day for honoring all veterans.” It should simply be Veterans Day.

December Trivia Question: True or False? According to the Bible, three wise men visited the baby Jesus and gave him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Prizes will be given to one adult, one teen and one youth (12 years old and younger). Winners will be randomly selected from correct responses. Answers must be submitted at the Leesburg Branch Library by noon Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Melinda J. McGee is the manager at the Leesburg Branch Library.