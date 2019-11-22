Lynchburg-Clay Elementary November Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as November Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary. The students were chosen by their teachers for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as working hard on their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Ponderosa of Hillsboro donated a kids meal and Terry’s Pizza and Grocery of Lynchburg donated an ice cream coupon to the students. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Emmitt Holden (PS), Rhonda Turner (K), Lilah-Grace Covert (K), Caisyn Jones (K), Tyleigh Swearingen (K), Blake Osborn (1), Sophia Shrader (1), Zaiden Mahoney (1), Hayden Patton (1) and Noah Gadwa (1). (second row, l-r) Sophia Warne (2), Korbin Williams (2), Ovie Blankenship (2), Adriana Pack (2), Hailey Hively (3), Camryn Hubbard (3), Brody Lykins (3), Austin Doll (3) and Principal Mrs. Godby. (third row, l-r) Peyton Wallace (4), Taylor McLaughlin (4), Ali Chapman (4), Lily Ferguson (4), Sadie Knisley (5), Austin Manning (5), Elijah Dabbs (5) and Na’Kaia McKinney (5). Not pictured are Lulu Jordan (PS) and Camren Clanton (2).

