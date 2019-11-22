Preparing FFA members for future jobs

On Nov. 7, six members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in the Sub District Job Interview at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Trinity Edenfield was able to move on to districts, where she placed second, along with Jaiden Hughes, who placed fourth at district. The district job interview contest was held at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The job interview contest is a great tool to prepare students for the future and accustom them to the job interview process. The contest consists of filling out a job application, compiling a resume and cover letter, participating in a formal interview, and completing a follow up letter to their respective employer. This CDE is also a gateway for other activities and contests such as public speaking, ag sales and many more.

Submitted by Jaiden Hughes, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Joe Helterbrand, Jaiden Hughes, Serena Humphrey and Trinity Edenfield. Not pictured are Ben Florea and Breanna Cooper. Pictured, from left, are Ben Florea, Joe Helterbrand, Breanna Cooper and Jaiden Hughes. Not pictured are Serena Humphrey and Trinity Edenfield.