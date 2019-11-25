Highland Co. Senior Center honors veterans

Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s annual Veteran’s Program and Dinner was Friday, Nov. 1. The guest speaker was state Rep. Shane Wilkin (far left, with some of the World WAr II veterans in attendance). The Highland County Honor Guard presented the flag, pledge and prayer. Veterans’ meals were free and all others were $7. All proceeds are donated to the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Veteran’s Relief Fund. A total of $601.00 was raised. The sponsor of the event was Hospice of Hope. Co-sponsors were Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Classic Real Estate Company and Highland Auto Service. Hillsboro’s LaRosa’s Pizza donated a pasta dinner and The Laurels of Hillsboro and United Dairy Farmers donated dessert. Hillsboro Elks 361 donated gift cards for veterans as gifts.

