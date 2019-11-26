Adena provides 1,200 coats for students

Each year, the need among children in our community grows greater and each year through its Coats for Kids drive, Adena Health System caregivers step up to meet that need. This year, more than 1,200 local children are receiving brand new coats thanks to Adena caregivers.

Celebrating its 11th year, Adena’s Coats for Kids program has become well-known throughout the region. This year, coats were purchased for elementary-aged children from 28 schools, located in: Hocking, Jackson, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties. Students supported by the program are identified by teachers, principals, bus drivers and others who may know of a family’s financial situation, or notice that a child who may not have proper clothing to handle the cold.

“Having been involved with this program since it began, my heart is always full when I see the response from our caregivers who ensure that no child goes without,” said Adena Health Foundation’s Robin Berno. “Having a warm coat this time of year gives students, their teachers and parents one less thing to worry about.”

Since the Health System began collecting coats in 2007, Adena caregivers have provided nearly 12,200 coats to area children through the program. New coats are collected, sorted and delivered to schools by caregivers, volunteers and their families. For more about Adena Health System visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena caregivers are pictured with some of the 1,200 coats they distributed this year through the Coats for Kids program. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Adena_Coats_for_Kids.jpg Adena caregivers are pictured with some of the 1,200 coats they distributed this year through the Coats for Kids program. Submitted photo