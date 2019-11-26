Jackman speaks to Women’s Club

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club held its November meeting at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. The program was given by Lt. Branden Jackman, public information officers for the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. Jackman presented an instructing program on the opioid problem in the community and the work of his team in treating overdose victims. Pictured are Hillsboro Woman’s Club member Pat Hope, left, and Jackman.

