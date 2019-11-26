Hillsboro FFA 3rd in district food contest

In FFA, food science is a Career Development Event that happens in November each year. The past few weeks the food science team has been practicing and preparing for the sub-district contest which took place Nov. 19. The team worked on a triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The contestants were tasked with learning about food safety practices and what a food scientist does. The members placed third overall at districts. Alora Brown was sixth out of 128 participants. Trinity Storms said, “I had fun this year. I can’t wait to go again next year.” The FFA members will continue to put in more work for several more CDE’s throughout the rest of the year. Pictured, from left, are Scottie Eastes, Faythe Crabtree, Jessica Howland, Katie Craig, Alora Brown, Riley Stratton, Trinity Storms, Trinity Edenfield, Zamarayah Thompson, Kylie Dunn, Allie Crago, Joe Helterbrand, Ben Florea and Kennadie Lee.

In FFA, food science is a Career Development Event that happens in November each year. The past few weeks the food science team has been practicing and preparing for the sub-district contest which took place Nov. 19. The team worked on a triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The contestants were tasked with learning about food safety practices and what a food scientist does. The members placed third overall at districts. Alora Brown was sixth out of 128 participants. Trinity Storms said, “I had fun this year. I can’t wait to go again next year.” The FFA members will continue to put in more work for several more CDE’s throughout the rest of the year. Pictured, from left, are Scottie Eastes, Faythe Crabtree, Jessica Howland, Katie Craig, Alora Brown, Riley Stratton, Trinity Storms, Trinity Edenfield, Zamarayah Thompson, Kylie Dunn, Allie Crago, Joe Helterbrand, Ben Florea and Kennadie Lee. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_FFA.jpg In FFA, food science is a Career Development Event that happens in November each year. The past few weeks the food science team has been practicing and preparing for the sub-district contest which took place Nov. 19. The team worked on a triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The contestants were tasked with learning about food safety practices and what a food scientist does. The members placed third overall at districts. Alora Brown was sixth out of 128 participants. Trinity Storms said, “I had fun this year. I can’t wait to go again next year.” The FFA members will continue to put in more work for several more CDE’s throughout the rest of the year. Pictured, from left, are Scottie Eastes, Faythe Crabtree, Jessica Howland, Katie Craig, Alora Brown, Riley Stratton, Trinity Storms, Trinity Edenfield, Zamarayah Thompson, Kylie Dunn, Allie Crago, Joe Helterbrand, Ben Florea and Kennadie Lee. Submitted photo