Hillsboro Planning Commission

There will be a special Hillsboro Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Highland County Administration Building, 119 Gov. Foraker Place. The commission will be meeting to discuss the need for rezoning a parcel and property on Harry Sauner Road.

Democrat Christmas Dinner

The Highland County Democratic Women and the Highland County Democratic Central and Executive Committee will hold their annual joint carry-in Christmas dinner and auction on Tuesday, Dec. 3 6:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building. The speaker will be David Pepper, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and an auction item. The public is invited.

Election board audit

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a post-election audit at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the board office. The public is welcome.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Room 184 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, 100 Hobart Drive. The meeting is open to the public. The Nominating Committee will meet immediately following the regular meeting.

Mowrystown Christmas Parade

The Mowrystown annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. Lineup will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St., at 1 p.m., judging at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 2 and end at the Whiteoak High School. The theme is Olde Tyme Christmas. The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring this parade. For more information visit the Mowrystown Lions Club’s Facebook page.

Mowrystown Craft Fair

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whiteoak High School. Santa will be making a stop following the holiday parade, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Lunch will be available. The event is sponsored by the Whiteoak Valley Grange, Mowrystown. For more information, check Grange Facebook page or call 937-442-4704.

Christmas in Marshall

The Marshall School Committee invites everyone to Christmas in Marshall from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the school gym. There will be turkey and dressing, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings. A freewill donation will be accepted. Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. An “I Can See Clearly” benefit auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. Auctions donations would be appreciated. For more information call Kristi Grover at 937-466-2882 or Karen Sheeley at 937-466-2124.

Hillsboro VFW Fish Fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold all all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at post behind the Dairy Queen. The menu will include fish, fries, hush puppies and a soft drink for $9.

SATH Breakfast With Santa

SATH will hold its 25th annual Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 West New Market Rd., Hillsboro. Reservations are required. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $8 per child and $5 per adult. Activities for the children include getting their picture taken with Santa, making a Christmas decoration with the help of Santa’s elves, and decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus. Adults can start their Christmas shopping at a Santa Sale. To make a reservation, contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 daytime or Mary Kamphaus 937-393-8550 evenings. Registration is limited. You can also visit www.kampdovetail.com to make a reservation and pay online.

Breakfast with Santa

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s annual Breakfast with Santa & Friends in a Winter Wonderland is Saturday, Dec. 7. There are three different times to select from: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for children and adults and include a pancake and sausage breakfast; indoor snow; a picture with Santa; and characters similar to Elsa, Anna, Olaf, the Grinch and Mary Poppins. Children 11 months and younger have free admission. Tickets are available at HighlandSeniors.com or at the center. For more info call 937-393-4745.

Southern State Singers

The Southern State Singers will present their 20th annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. There is no charge, although opportunities to donate will be available. The concert will present music of the Christmas season, both traditional and more contemporary, sacred and humorous. One piece will be a double choir selection with the United Methodist Church’s Adult Choir featured. The public is invited to the concert and a reception which will follow.

Civil Service Commission

The Civil Service Commission will meet at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 9 at the City conference room at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro. The purpose of this meeting is to certify civil service test scores for police officers.

Lynchburg Lions Candy Sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy from Nov. 26 through December at Southern Hills Community Bank and Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg and Downtown Drug at 111 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Twenty-two different varieties are on sale during regular business hours. For information about special group and large quantity purchases, call 927-288-2235 or 937-364-6101.

Catholic Rural Life

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery will hold its regular meeting. It will be planning events for 2020. The meetings are open to anyone who shares the goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders. The meeting will be held at St. Mary’s church hall in Arnheim.

Revolving Loan Fund

The December Revolving Loan Fund Committee meeting has been rescheduled from Monday, Dec. 23 to Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro. The meeting has been changed due to scheduling conflicts.