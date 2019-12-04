Christmas musical drama at Lynchburg

The Lynchburg First Church of Christ will present a musical Christmas drama titled “The Journey.” There will be two separate dates — Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Starting time for both performances will be 6 p.m.

The drama will consist primarily of children, with singing provided by members from the Lynchburg United Methodist Church and the Lynchburg First Church of Christ.

The hour-long presentation is open to all, and will be held at the Lynchburg First Church of Christ, located at 140 S. Sycamore St. in Lynchburg.

There is no admission charge.

We hope that you will find time in your Christmas schedule to join us for “The Journey.”

