The Cheezies coming to Hillsboro

A Miami University a cappella group that includes Hillsboro High School graduate Christopher Ford will present a program titled “The Cheezies Celebrate Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro.

The concert is open to the public and free of charge, although there will be an opportunity to make a donation.

Established exactly 30 years ago by five talented members of the Glee Club, The Cheezies are Miami University’s oldest a capella singing group. Drawing from one of the nation’s strongest male choruses (Miami Univeristiy Men’s Glee Club), The Cheezies have a very distinct and mature sound with a musical repertoire ranging from classic hits to the latest pop music tunes.

The group consists of 16 college students from all over the country, with many different majors.

Hillsboro’s St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be The Cheezies first stop on a three-day tour around Southern Ohio. They will be performing a variety of Christmas favorites.

Submitted by Christopher Ford.

Christopher Ford, a 2017 Hillsboro High School graduate, is pictured above (back row, second front left) with The Cheezies, an a cappella group from Miami University that will perform Dec. 15 at St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Cheezies-pic.jpg Christopher Ford, a 2017 Hillsboro High School graduate, is pictured above (back row, second front left) with The Cheezies, an a cappella group from Miami University that will perform Dec. 15 at St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro. Submitted photo