Great Oaks Fire Academy offers certification

Cadets in the Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue Academy at Great Oaks Career Campuses can earn additional certifications that give them nationally-recognized status. That’s because, along with being certified by the state of Ohio, Great Oaks is one of just 75 organizations in the United States accredited by the Pro Board.

To work as a firefighter or EMT in Ohio, a cadet must pass rigorous state testing. The additional Pro Board certification shows that the student also met national standards, and certified individuals are listed on the Pro Board National Registry.

“Pro Board certification shows fire departments that the firefighter has reached an exceptional level of quality in their training,” said Great Oaks Fire and Safety Services Supervisor Johnny Mason. “That can give the firefighter an advantage in the hiring and promotion process.”

Great Oaks is one of just three agencies in Ohio with Pro Board accreditation. Nationally, other Pro Board-accredited organizations include NASA, the National Parks Service, and the Department of Defense.

For more information, contact Johnny Mason at 513-612-5834 or masonj@greatoaks.com.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.