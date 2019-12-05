Boy Scouts experience disability challenges

Highland County Boy Scouts of all ages held their November meeting at the Hills and Dales Preschool gymnasium on Nov. 21.

More than 80 children and family members watched a flag ceremony conducted by the scouts and a ceremony where they received the badges they have earned in the past months. There was also a station where scouts packaged boxes for the military service providers who are overseas.

The Highland County Board of DD (HCBDD) staff pitched in to make the night memorable. They set up stations where the scouts could role play having various types of challenges. Among those challenges were: shooting basketball with only elbows, holding their tongues while they said phrases, and getting through an obstacle course with a walker or wheelchair.

The goal of the HCBDD was to give the participants a feeling of what it’s like to experience a challenge and to feel comfortable around adaptive equipment. The staff taught at each station to further their understanding. The scouts will receive a Merit Badge for participating in this event to learn about disability awareness.

Submitted by Stacy Hamilton, Highland County Board of DD public relations.

Molly Barnett from Highland County Board of DD’s Community First department demonstrates how to shoot or pass a basketball using only the elbows at a Nov. 21 Highland County Boy Scout meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Boy-Scout-pic-1.jpg Molly Barnett from Highland County Board of DD’s Community First department demonstrates how to shoot or pass a basketball using only the elbows at a Nov. 21 Highland County Boy Scout meeting. Submitted photos Boy Scouts from Highland County participate in the wheelchair obstacle course set up by the Highland County Board of DD at a Nov. 21 Boy Scout meeting. This was one of the most popular stations with a very long line. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Boy-Scout-pic-2.jpg Boy Scouts from Highland County participate in the wheelchair obstacle course set up by the Highland County Board of DD at a Nov. 21 Boy Scout meeting. This was one of the most popular stations with a very long line. Submitted photos