Adena acquires Pixelle Family Medical Center

Adena Health System has announced it has added the Pixelle Family Medical Center to its primary care and pharmacy networks. Effective, Jan. 1, 2020, the facility will operate under the name Adena Health Center – Woodlands.

Located at 311 Caldwell St., Chillicothe, Adena Health Center – Woodlands will offer primary care, laboratory services, and a retail pharmacy to current Pixelle Specialty Solutions employees, plant retirees. For the first time, the clinic will also be open to the public. All current clinic providers and staff are being retained, and each will make the transition to Adena.

“Adena Health Center – Woodlands supports our strategy to make access to health care convenient for people living and working in the communities we serve,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “The clinic will maintain a convenient health care option for plant workers and retirees, as well as those living and working in Chillicothe’s downtown area and east end. Facing closure, and the potential loss of hometown services, the Adena Board of Trustees supported this acquisition as a solution to deliver care for those who dedicate their careers to our local community and economy.”

Adena Health Center – Woodlands will offer comprehensive care for every member of the family, from newborns to great-grandparents. The health center will offer a full array of primary care services including: well-baby/child check-ups; back-to-school and sports physicals; yearly wellness exams; immunizations; chronic disease management for conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and cardiovascular conditions; care for acute conditions, such as sports injuries, flu and strep throat; and screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, hypertension and more.

Patients visiting Adena Health Center – Woodlands will also have direct access to Adena’s ancillary services that are offered at the facility, such as laboratory services and Adena’s mobile mammography unit as well as a retail pharmacy that will open in late spring 2020. In addition, patients will have the benefit of being more closely aligned with other nearby Adena facilities for coordination of medical records, laboratory and X-ray results. Adena Health Center – Woodlands will accept all forms of insurance currently accepted by the health system.

Hours of operation for Adena Family Medicine – Woodlands are: Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more about Adena Health System, visit adena.org.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena Health System has purchased the Pixelle Family Medical Center in Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Adena-Health-Center-Woodlands.jpg Adena Health System has purchased the Pixelle Family Medical Center in Chillicothe. Submitted photo