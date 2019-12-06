Brown re-elected to Ohio Farm Bureau board

Nathan Brown of Hillsboro has been re-elected District 20 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties.

Brown is a first-generation farmer. He and his wife, Jennifer, grow corn and soybeans and operate a cow/calf herd. They are the parents of three young children.

Brown is a member of Highland County Farm Bureau and has served as its president. He also was on Farm Bureau’s state Young Ag Professionals Committee and was its chairman and served on the state policy development committee. Brown was OFBF’s Outstanding Young Farmer award recipient in 2013.

He is a township trustee and is a member of Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers, Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and Ohio Township Trustees Association. The Browns attend Rainsboro United Methodist Church.

Brown’s election took place during the 101st annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau held Dec. 4-5 in Columbus.

Submitted by Amanda Bush, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

