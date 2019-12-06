The Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee took place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 25in the McClain Auditorium. The first place finisher was Olivia Stegbauer (center), The second place finisher was Jaylee Little (left) and third place was awarded to Skylar Mazo.

