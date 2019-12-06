Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee

The Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee took place on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the McClain Auditorium. The first place finisher was Olivia Stegbauer (center). The second place finisher was Dennis Huang (right) and third place was awarded to Tessa Anderson.

