Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee


The Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee took place on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the McClain Auditorium. The first place finisher was Olivia Stegbauer (center). The second place finisher was Dennis Huang (right) and third place was awarded to Tessa Anderson.

Submitted photo

