AAA7 releases annual report

Helpful information including agency highlights, facts and figures were included in the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 2018 annual report that was recently presented during the agency’s annual meeting at The Ohio State University Endeavor Center in Piketon.

The AAA7 provides services to 10 counties in Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The AAA7’s 2018 annual report, “Reaching New Heights,” highlights the variety of programs and initiatives made possible through the work of AAA7 staff, the board of trustees, advisory council, and provider organizations throughout the 10 counties served by the AAA7. This year’s theme highlights the ever-expanding world of service delivery and the opportunities presented to the AAA7 to help provide assistance to so many individuals in a variety of capacities. The programs provided through the AAA7 help older adults and those with disabilities of any age live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

“This annual report shares a great deal of valuable information about the many programs and services we provide to seniors and those of any age living with a disability in our district,” said Nina R. Keller, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7. “Ohio has the sixth largest population age 65 or older in the nation, and by 2030, the state’s population age 65 and older will increase by 40 percent compared to 2015. The need for services to enable us to thrive in our homes and communities as we age will continue to increase and our agency will continue our advocacy efforts to support the growing aging population.”

The AAA7 2018 annual report is available to view online at the agency’s website, www.aaa7.org. At the home page, click the “About AAA7” link at the top of the menu bar, and then click “Publications.” Underneath “Annual Report,” click on “2018.”

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. The AAA7’s resource center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with longterm care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through email at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.