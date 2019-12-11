Adams re-appointed to the OACB Board

The Ohio Association of County Boards Serving People with Developmental Disabilities (OACB) held its annual meeting in Columbus on Dec. 4. Karen Adams was re-appointed to the board of trustees for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020 running through Dec. 31, 2021.

Karen has served on the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HCBDD) for the past 8 years. She was appointed by the Highland County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile and Probate Divisions, Judge Kevin Greer. Adams serves as the board president and chair of the finance committee for HCBDD.

OACB trustees are comprised of board members representing Ohio’s 88 County Boards of DD. With this appointment, Adams will continue to represent the at-large smallest-third seat on the OACB Board.

Submitted by Stacy Hazelton, director of education, Highland County Board of DD.

