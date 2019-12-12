Hillsboro H.S. seniors play for Women’s Club

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met Dec. 10 at the Masonic Lodge on North High Street. Hostesses for the day were Helen Ford, Mary Todd Hardeman and Toy Fender. The December meeting included a musical program presented by Christopher Jacky and Gabe Gilliland, who are seniors at Hillsboro High School. Jacky, left, and Gilliland are pictured performing music at the meeting.

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met Dec. 10 at the Masonic Lodge on North High Street. Hostesses for the day were Helen Ford, Mary Todd Hardeman and Toy Fender. The December meeting included a musical program presented by Christopher Jacky and Gabe Gilliland, who are seniors at Hillsboro High School. Jacky, left, and Gilliland are pictured performing music at the meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Woman-s-Club-Dec.jpg The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met Dec. 10 at the Masonic Lodge on North High Street. Hostesses for the day were Helen Ford, Mary Todd Hardeman and Toy Fender. The December meeting included a musical program presented by Christopher Jacky and Gabe Gilliland, who are seniors at Hillsboro High School. Jacky, left, and Gilliland are pictured performing music at the meeting. Submitted photo