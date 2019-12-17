‘A St. Mary’s Christmas’

The musicians of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will present a program of Christmas music at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 as part of the Music At St. Mary’s Concert Series.

St. Mary’s has always been a church embracing music, going back to the donation of a pipe organ in 1885, up to the turn of the century when the Rev. ZeBarney T. Phillips, rector and a talented organist, would present an organ recital each Wednesday evening after mid-week services.

Current organist and Director of Music John M. Glaze, along with flutist Jennie Harner, pianist Lynn Lowell, and Ethan Neal, trumpet, organ and piano, of Georgetown, now a freshman at University of Kentucky, will be presenting the program.

Music At St. Mary’s concerts are presented without admission cost; however, donations are gratefully accepted.

Submitted by John Glaze.