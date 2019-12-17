Smiths celebrating 50th anniversary

Vicky Pulliam and Earl Lee Smith were united in marriage Sunday, Dec. 21, 1969 by the Rev. Paul Jones in the chapel of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Earl was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. After his service in the Army he worked in the paper industry for Smith & Hopkins Lumber Co., Mead Paper and International Paper. Vicky has been busy as a musician, homemaker and mother raising their four daughters, Stacy Churchill of Overland Park, Kan., Shelley Smith of Cincinnati, Shana Perdew of Ashville, Ohio, and Siobhan Smith of Hillsboro. Earl and Vicky are members of the Hillsboro Methodist Church and are busy in social activities in Hillsboro. They reside at 634 N. High St., Hillsboro.

