McClain FFA hosts Children’s Christmas

On Dec. 11 the McClain FFA Chapter hosted Children’s Christmas for all of the elementary students. The auditorium in the McClain High School was turned into Santa’s Workshop and all of the students were able to come over and visit Santa. The chapter asked for a $2 donation for the kids to take a picture with Santa and all funds went toward buying presents for the 13 kids the chapter adopted for Christmas. After taking a picture with Santa, the kids told the elves what they wanted for Christmas and received a cookie. Mrs. Lovett’s class baked all of the cookies to give to the kids. Some of the FFA students are pictured with Santa Claus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Childrens-Christmas.jpg On Dec. 11 the McClain FFA Chapter hosted Children’s Christmas for all of the elementary students. The auditorium in the McClain High School was turned into Santa’s Workshop and all of the students were able to come over and visit Santa. The chapter asked for a $2 donation for the kids to take a picture with Santa and all funds went toward buying presents for the 13 kids the chapter adopted for Christmas. After taking a picture with Santa, the kids told the elves what they wanted for Christmas and received a cookie. Mrs. Lovett’s class baked all of the cookies to give to the kids. Some of the FFA students are pictured with Santa Claus. Submitted photo