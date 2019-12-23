TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Care-a-van, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Fork Truck Stop, Rainsboro.

American Legion Post 129, HiTech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Bits and Pieces Quilt Club, 6:30 p.m.

Hillsdale Lodge #696 Knights of Pythias, 7:30 p.m., SR 73 at Belfast.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, South High Street, Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Garden Club, 7 p.m., Kathryn Granger Floral Hall, Highland County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro.

Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123 of the Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., Hitech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #1161, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Eagles Lodge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Free cooking class by Ohio State Extension Office, Samaritan Outreach Services, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Reservations, call 393-2220.

Highland Commandery #31 K.T., 7:30 p.m.

Country Quilters, 7 p.m., Good News Gathering, 6250 U.S. 62 South, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Marshall Community Ladies, 6:30 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, South High Street, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).