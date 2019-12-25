Posted on by

Milburn visits with Santa Claus


Four-year-old Hillsboro resident Adalina Milburn gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro.

Four-year-old Hillsboro resident Adalina Milburn gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro.


Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Four-year-old Hillsboro resident Adalina Milburn gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro.

Four-year-old Hillsboro resident Adalina Milburn gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Mlilburn-Santa.jpgFour-year-old Hillsboro resident Adalina Milburn gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette