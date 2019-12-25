Hallowell visits with Santa Claus

Three-year-old Hillsboro resident Scarlett Hallowell gives her wish list to Santa Claus in The Times-Gazette offices following the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade presented by the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association with approval of the City of Hillsboro.

