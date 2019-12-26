Food for All Mobile Pantry

Please note the change of weekday due to the Christmas holiday. On Friday, Dec. 27, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 North Shore Dr. in Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. Also, you will need a basket, bags or boxes to carry your food. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.

Kevin Spencer at Samantha Free Will Baptist Church

Kevin Spencer will appear in concert at Samantha Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Wiley Perkins invites everyone to attend for a morning of uplifting Southern Gospel music. The church is located at the north end of Samantha at the “Y” of S.R. 72 and U.S. 62.

Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church Revival

The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church will be holding a New Year’s revival Jan. 5 to 7. Garret Fitch from Stockdale, Ohio will be the speaker on Sunday, Jan. 5. Fitch and his wife will be the special singers for all three nights. Brian Baer from Evangelistic Outreach in New Boston, Ohio will speak on Monday, Jan. 6, and Calvin Ray Evans, also from Evangelistic Outreach, will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church is located at 6360 U.S. 50 outside of Hillsboro. Services will be begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Everyone is welcome.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local School Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting, budget hearing and regular meeting in the on Jan. 14. The organizational meeting is at 5 p.m., the budger hearing at 5:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Mobile Mammography Unit

UC Health’s Mobile Unit will be at the City of Hillsboro Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is located at 108 Governor Trimble Pl. in Hillsboro. Mammograms are recommended for women 40 and over and are typically covered by insurance at 100 percent. If women do not have insurance, they may qualify for a no cost mammogram. Call 513-584-PINK (7465) to schedule your appointment today!