Kevin Spencer at Samantha Free Will Baptist Church

Kevin Spencer will appear in concert at Samantha Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Wiley Perkins invites everyone to attend for a morning of uplifting Southern Gospel music. The church is located at the north end of Samantha at the “Y” of S.R. 72 and U.S. 62.

Fish Fry

The Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 is having a fish fry on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You get all the fish you can eat for $9. The meal includes fries, slaw, hush puppies and soft drinks. The event is open to the public. The Hillsboro VFW is located at 1000 W Main St., behind the Dairy Queen.

Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church Revival

The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church will be holding a New Year’s revival Jan. 5 to 7. Garret Fitch from Stockdale, Ohio will be the speaker on Sunday, Jan. 5. Fitch and his wife will be the special singers for all three nights. Brian Baer from Evangelistic Outreach in New Boston, Ohio will speak on Monday, Jan. 6, and Calvin Ray Evans, also from Evangelistic Outreach, will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Hillsboro Free Will Baptist Church is located at 6360 U.S. 50 outside of Hillsboro. Services will be begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Everyone is welcome.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local School Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting, budget hearing and regular meeting in the on Jan. 14. The organizational meeting is at 5 p.m., the budger hearing at 5:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Mobile Mammography Unit

UC Health’s Mobile Unit will be at the City of Hillsboro Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is located at 108 Governor Trimble Pl. in Hillsboro. Mammograms are recommended for women 40 and over and are typically covered by insurance at 100 percent. If women do not have insurance, they may qualify for a no cost mammogram. Call 513-584-PINK (7465) to schedule your appointment today!