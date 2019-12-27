COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Marshall Community Ladies, 6:30 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, South High Street, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Highland Horse Council, 7 p.m.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Highland Lodge #38 F.& A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Marine Corps League Department of Ohio Detachment, 7:30 p.m., Grandpa Keltz’s Country Corner, 10551 North Shore Dr., Rocky Fork Lake, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Overeaters Anonymous, 12 p.m., Family Recovery Services.

SWORL.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA), Adams/Highland County Chapter, 10 a.m., Grace Fellowship Church, Peebles.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Southern Ohio Dream Flyers, 2 p.m., meet at flying club.

Compunet Computer Club, 1:30 p.m., south campus of Southern State Community College.

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

ReaLife Church, “Real Hope for Real People,” come as you are, non-judgmental. Pastor Anthony “Skip” Skipworth, Lead Pastor, 230 W. South St., Hillsboro. Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, JAN. 6

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.