Hillsboro Garden Club holds Christmas Party

The Hillsboro Garden Club held its annual Christmas party at Ponderosa in Hillsboro. Larry and Judy Moore hosted the party. They provided cute little clothes pin reindeer as party favors for all who attended. They also provided prizes for the presentation contest. The categories for the contest were: Prettiest wrapped package, most uniquely wrapped package, best traditional package, and the best bag. Contest winners were: prettiest – Judith Stivender, unique – Tearesa Cudkowicz, traditional – Carol Gorby, and best bag – Ruth Anna Duff. Pictured, from the left side front to back, are Teresa Cudkowicz, Ed Davis, Lynn Luman, Andrea Schneider and Nancy Sonners. On the right side are Judy Moore, Darlene Eicher, Nancy Baldwin, Ruth Anna Duff, Mary Smith and Carol Gorby. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Garden-Club.jpg The Hillsboro Garden Club held its annual Christmas party at Ponderosa in Hillsboro. Larry and Judy Moore hosted the party. They provided cute little clothes pin reindeer as party favors for all who attended. They also provided prizes for the presentation contest. The categories for the contest were: Prettiest wrapped package, most uniquely wrapped package, best traditional package, and the best bag. Contest winners were: prettiest – Judith Stivender, unique – Tearesa Cudkowicz, traditional – Carol Gorby, and best bag – Ruth Anna Duff. Pictured, from the left side front to back, are Teresa Cudkowicz, Ed Davis, Lynn Luman, Andrea Schneider and Nancy Sonners. On the right side are Judy Moore, Darlene Eicher, Nancy Baldwin, Ruth Anna Duff, Mary Smith and Carol Gorby. Submitted photo