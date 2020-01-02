Spotlight: Greenfield Area Christian Center

Volunteerism is the currency that appreciates.

Southern Hills Community Bank Spotlights Greenfield Area Christian Center

Southern Hills Community Bank in Greenfield would like to thank the Greenfield Area Christian Center (GACC) for its continued support of the Greenfield community.

The Greenfield Area Christian Center has along been an integral part of its community and a valuable resource to those in need. Back in 1985, the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association called together representatives from churches and the community to discuss ways in which the clothing ministry at the Christian Welfare House and the local food pantry being run by the First Presbyterian Church might be combined and expanded to serve additional needs within the community. The new organization became the non-profit Greenfield Area Christian Center.

Over the years, many people from the community were involved in this organization. George Waddell served as a trustee, more than once as a chairman, and gave money in his will which helped build the current facility in 2014.

Those under the GACC umbrella include the following: Food Pantry, 910 N. Fifth St., Greenfield; Clothing Ministry, 912 N. Fifth St., Greenfield; Borreson Prayer Chapel, 910 N. Fifth St., Greenfield; and New Directions Youth Ministry, 910 N. Fifth St., Greenfield.

The GACC and New Directions each have a board that oversees the ministries. Danny Long is the chairperson for the GACC (15 members) and Jay Fabin is the chairperson for New Directions (nine members).

The clothing center is coordinated by Judy Schmidt and is open on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are welcome. Clothing and household items are available. Families may visit once each month.

The food pantry is coordinated by LuAnn Roe and is open Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are welcome Wednesdays 12:30 to 4 p.m. Families choose food from the items in stock and fresh produce is frequently available. Families may visit once each month.

Between the clothing and food ministries, an estimated 150 to 306 people receive food and or clothing each month.

The New Directions Youth Ministry is coordinated by Tonia McLanahan. New Directions is a communitywide youth program for students in grades 3-12. New Directions began in 1989 and exists to love and accept youth where they are, share the gospel of Jesus Christ, and nurture and equip youth to honor and serve God as they grow in their Christian faith. New Directions offer weekly programs, special events, opportunities for leadership, and service projects.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the GACC, stop by Southern Hills Community Bank located at 134 N. Washington St., Greenfield, Ohio and visit its display located in the lobby.

Submitted by Angie Trefz, branch manager, Southern Hills Community Bank.