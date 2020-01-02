College education news

Strider studies abroad

Ohio Wesleyan University student Rebecca Strider of Hillsboro spent the fall semester studying off campus.

Strider studied in Costa Rica and Mexico as part of the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) STEM & Society program.

Ohio Wesleyan is committed to helping students study off campus as part of The OWU Connection, the university’s signature program. The OWU Connection is designed to help students think big (understand issues from multiple academic disciplines), go global (gain international perspective), and get real (translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience).

The program includes Theory-to-Practice Grants, Travel-Learning Courses, mentored research, internships and more. Learn more about The OWU Connection at www.owu.edu/owuconnection.

Priest graduates from Ashland

Susan Priest of Leesburg received a Master of Education degree during Ashland University’s winter 2019 commencement ceremony on Dec. 14. Priest majored in Curriculum & Instruction: Teaching and Learning in the 21st Century.

Myers on ODU Dean’s List

Ohio Dominican University has named Callan Myers of Hillsboro to its fall 2019 dean’s list.

A total of 382 students are included on the list. The students represent 58 Ohio counties, 10 states and four countries. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Matthews completes internship

Ryan Matthews, of Leesburg, recently completed an internship with the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C.

During his internship, Matthews used his communication skills to assist in a range of projects. He worked on event planning for workshops, printing and compiling competitor packets and creating a collegiate Farm Bureau handbook. He also worked on social media campaigns to encourage member engagement.

“Our students use their internship experiences to hone their communications skills, network with potential employers, and develop confidence in their abilities,” said Dr. Annie Specht, program manager and associate professor for agricultural communication. “These internships are more than just line items on a resume – they are opportunities for students to prepare themselves for the next phase of their professional lives.”

Information for this story was compiled from various news releases.