Adena welcomes 2020 New Year’s baby

Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) welcomed its official New Year’s Baby early Thursday morning.

Kristine Rice, 26, of Amanda, arrived at ARMC in spontaneous, active labor at approximately 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day. At 4:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Rice and Austin Ross welcomed their second daughter, Laira Emelia Ross.

With a due date of Jan. 13, Rice never thought it possible to be the parent of a New Year’s baby.

“The baby was due on Jan. 13, but I was scheduled to be induced on Monday, Jan. 6,” said Rice. “My mom thought the baby would come between Dec. 27 and 31. She thought she was going to be a 2019 baby, and I kept telling her, ‘No, she’s not coming yet. Give it time. She’s going to be a 2020 baby.’ I just didn’t know when.”

Rice said she began going into preterm labor at 32 weeks. Over the past month and a half, she had three false alarms where she was treated to stop labor, giving the baby time to mature. Each time, Rice was sent home once labor stopped.

“That’s what happened last night,” she added. “I thought I was going to be discharged because I couldn’t feel the contractions anymore. I figured I was going to go home again, and actually thought about eating something. Then they checked and told me I was dilated to a six (centimeters) and still in labor. It worked out. It really did.”

Even arriving almost two weeks early, Laira weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

As it does each year, the Adena Women’s Board provides a gift basket for the first baby of the New Year, born as the result of spontaneous labor/birth. Included is a collection of garments, infant care supplies, toys and gift cards to mark the occasion. The family expressed its appreciation for the thoughtful gift.

“I think it’s sweet,” said Rice. “I’ve never had a hospital do that before. It was really nice of them.”

Rice also praised the care she’s received from her caregivers on ARMC’s Women and Children’s unit.

“I delivered my first daughter at another hospital, and their bedside manner was not very good. But these guys (nurses and labor and delivery team) have been very good to me. Especially the midwife who delivered her (the baby), Molly. She was phenomenal. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

ARMC’s Women and Children’s program is now a Center for Excellence in Perinatal Care as certified by The Joint Commission. The achievement is the result of ARMC’s commitment in fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety, and quality of care for newborns and their mothers.

For more information about Adena’s Women and Children’s program visit www.adena.org/women.

Submitted by Maria Smith, director of corporate communications, Adena Health System.

Kristine Rice is pictured with Laira Emelia Ross, the first baby born at Adena Regional Medical Center in 2020. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_First-baby.jpg Kristine Rice is pictured with Laira Emelia Ross, the first baby born at Adena Regional Medical Center in 2020. Submitted photo