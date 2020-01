Rylee June McCracken was born at 2:27 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro. She was 17 inches long. Her parents are Brandy Oppy and Jordan McCracken.

Rylee June McCracken was born at 2:27 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro. She was 17 inches long. Her parents are Brandy Oppy and Jordan McCracken. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_New-baby.jpg Rylee June McCracken was born at 2:27 p.m. Jan. 1, 2020 weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro. She was 17 inches long. Her parents are Brandy Oppy and Jordan McCracken. Submitted photo