Wilmington College Dean’s List

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2019 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Local residents named to the list include:

BAINBRIDGE – Samuel Hudnell, 4560 Rapid Forge Rd., senior.

FAYETTEVILLE – Jason Stephens, 18317 U.S. 68, junior.

FRANKFORT – Cole Flesher, 4818 Bush Mill Rd., senior.

GREENFIELD – Mathew Barton, 2197 Parrett Rd., junior; Destiny Trefz, 11471 SR 753 South, sophomore.

HILLSBORO – Katherine Ames, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Kayla Conrad, 7496 Walker Road, senior; Richard Coyle, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Jordan Crum, 2735 Crum Road, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Zachary DeAtley, 6367 Fair Ridge Rd., freshman; Lana Grover, 5271 Slate Hill Rd., sophomore; Lauren Grover, 5271 Slate Hill Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Ashleigh Harless, senior; Kaleb Harp, 11447 Sinking Spring Rd., junior; Jayme Maynard, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Aaron Miller, 6178 U.S. 62, senior; Brittney Mondabaugh, 7013 Cheri Dr., junior; Emily Myers, 303 Wenmar Ave., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Emily Winkelman, 101 Timber Lane, sophomore.

LEESBURG – Brody Morris, 10451 Hardins Creek Rd., senior.

LYNCHBURG – Tyler Barton, 9650 Dade Rd., senior; Elizabeth Bell, 4843 Brown County Inn Rd., senior; Kali Cochran, 8569 Oakgrove Rd., sophomore; Jocelyn Kuha, 2198 Ruble Cemetery Rd., senior; Brandon McCammon, 437 Limerick Dr., senior; Sydney Morris, 505 Shannon Way, freshman; Isabella Quickel, 1131 Murtland Rd., freshman; George Thompson, 5710 SR 134, senior; Richard Vilvens, 5658 SR 134, senior.

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin Armstrong, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Hannah Thirey, 10500 Carey Rd., senior; Thomas Young, 10414 Fleming Rd., sophomore.

PEEBLES – Lauren Hitt, 164 Gage Dr., junior.

SARDINIA – Cayla Bratton, 2601 Marconette Rd., sophomore.

WINCHESTER – Andrea Edmisten, 9882 Kendall Rd., junior, 4.0 grade point average; Brianna Purvis, 1094 U.S. 62, freshman.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.