Three Arts Club holds December meeting

The December meeting of the Lynchburg Three Arts Club was held at the beautifully decorated homeof Cathy Farkas in Newport, Ky. A carry-in dinner was enjoyed with the hostess providing the main course from a beautifully decorated table with a Christmas tree ornament for each person.

After the dinner club president Ellen Pennington opened the meeting by having Wendy Johnson read the club collect. Secretary Colleen Mount called the roll by having each person name their favorite place to hear Christmas carls. The minutes of the November meeting were read and were approved, and treasurer Becky Davidson gave her report.

Under old business, the club was told the Christmas tree was to be taken down after January first. After discussing several different books it was decided to have the club for its February meeting and discuss the book “Where the Cradads Sing” by Delia Owens.

After a spirited gift exchange the members reluctantly said goodbye to the hostess after another delightful meeting in her home.

Submitted by club reporter Nancy Shaffer.