Sears honored guest at human rights celebration

Connie Sears will be the guest of honor at a human rights celebration to be held on Jan. 25 by Church Women United of Highland County.

Sears was astudent at Cincinnati Bible College where she met her husband, Jerry. After graduating with a degree in Christian education, she went on to receive her liberal arts degree from Michigan State University.

From Michigan she and Jerry moved to Oklahoma where they taught children of all ages at a children’s home for 10 years. Then they moved to California, first teaching at a Christian school for five years, and then an additional 16 years at the Inglewood Christian School.

As her parents were getting older and needing assistance, Connie and Jerry moved to Highland County. Teaching at the Highland County Christian School (HCCS), Connie Sears helped the school develop and grow. When the principal resigned, she was asked to take over the position for “just a few months.”

Those few months were to turn into several years. The school moved into a new location and Sears continued both teaching and serving as principal.

When the HCCS discontinued serving students in grades 7-12, Sears and others worked to get the Hillsboro Christian Academy started and chartered. Sears taught English and language arts as well serving as the administrator for the first three years.

The academy moved to its current location at the south edge of town after spending eight years at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church and one and a half years at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. The school started with 28 students and now has almost 200 children enrolled.

Sears is from Washington C.H. She and her husband have two children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is a member of Marshall Church of Christ where she plays the piano. She also oversees many fundraisers for the academy such as monthly donation dinners and an annual Christmas dinner theater where the students perform.

The human rights celebration will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hillsboro Christian Academy, 849 S. High St., Hillsboro. It will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts followed by a program honoring Connie Sears.

Everyone is invited to participate. Bring a cup or mug to drink from. For more information, contact Valeta Doorneweerd at 937-661-6087.

Submitted by Jennifer West.

Sears https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Sears-Connie.jpg Sears