Hillsboro FFA enters float in Christmas parade

On Dec. 14, the Hillsboro FFA participated in the HUBA Lighted Christmas Parade in the center of Hillsboro. This was the first time in several years that the chapter has been a part of the parade. All of the members had a great time singing to the community and passing out candy and left over oranges from the annual fruit sale to all of the families that were at the parade watching.

A couple weeks prior to the parade, the Hillsboro FFA members worked very hard at Mallory Parson’s house to have an awesome float. The float was shaped as Santa’s Sleigh and there were several gifts wrapped on the sleigh. Also, in the middle of the sleigh there was a Christmas tree that had lights on it.

On the outside of the sleigh, there were several lights that lit it up and they wrote ‘Hillsboro FFA’ on the side so everyone knew who the float belonged to. While going through town, there were members standing on the float, and there were also members walking and passing out candy and oranges.

During the parade, Lora Mayhan said, “This was a very fun way to create new friendships among the FFA and bond with others during the parade.”

The members really enjoyed spreading the Christmas joy with the community. The members had a really great time during the parade.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

The Hillsboro FFA members are on their float as the Hillsboro Christmas Parade comes to an end. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Copy-of-HEIC_Parade.jpg The Hillsboro FFA members are on their float as the Hillsboro Christmas Parade comes to an end. Submitted photo