Hillsboro FFA concludes fruit sale

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s fruit sale has finally come to an end. The members in the chapter were asked to sell fruit for a fundraiser to help keep the chapter running. The members worked hard to sell as much fruit as they possibly could, and in March they will be recognized for how much fruit they sold.

In the Hillsboro FFA Chapter, the top fruit salesman was Joe Helterbrand, with $2,878 worth of sales.

In the fruit sale, the FFA sells a variety of items including: oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, apples, pineapples, nuts, meat, and cheese. This year the chapter raised $7,602 to help cover chapter expenses.

The chapter would like to say thank you again to all of the customers and the members who went out of their way to sell fruit this year.

“Selling fruit is a big part of our fundraising and we appreciate the support from the community,” said Riley Stratton.

Submitted by Katie Craig, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Lora Mayhan, left, and Claire Wilkin of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter are pictured bagging fruit that will be delivered to the buyers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Fruit-Sale.jpg Lora Mayhan, left, and Claire Wilkin of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter are pictured bagging fruit that will be delivered to the buyers. Submitted photo