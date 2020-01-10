Great Oaks applications; open houses scheduled

Area parents and high school freshmen and sophomores will have the chance to get a first-hand look at more than 30 career majors available for high school juniors and seniors at the four Great Oaks Career Campuses during upcoming open houses.

Each of the campuses will have instructors and students on hand to talk with visitors and demonstrate the work being done in the career labs.

Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey said the annual open house is an important step.

“Families tell us that they didn’t really understand just what Great Oaks has to offer until they visited a campus,” said Mulvey. “The state-of-the-art labs, hands-on learning, opportunities for a future career, college options — it all made sense once they saw the school and talked to teachers, students and community members.”

About half of Great Oaks graduates go directly to college.

Students can apply to one of 30 programs — from animal science to robotics to surgical technology to welding — and would attend during their junior and senior years in high school. A complete list of programs is available at hs.greatoaks.com.

Applications are now being accepted, and Mulvey said that students who know which of the 30 career programs they want should begin the application process right away.

“Most programs only accept 25 students,” she said. “We begin reviewing applications on Feb. 11 — so this is the time to decide.”

Current high school sophomores who live in one of the 36 school districts served by Great Oaks can apply. Great Oaks Career Campuses is a public school district offering a free public education for those who qualify and are accepted. For more information, visit hs.greatoaks.com.

Following is a list of the open houses dates, times and location:

* Thursday, Jan. 30 — 5-7 p.m., Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati.

* Thursday, Jan. 30 —5:30-7:30 p.m., Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington.

* Thursday, Jan. 30 —5-7 p.m., Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Rd., Milford.

* Thursday, Jan. 30 —5:30-7:30 p.m., Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 300 Scarlet Oaks Drive (use 3254 E. Kemper Rd. for GPS directions), Cincinnati.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.