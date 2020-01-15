Lynchburg Lions conclude candy sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club has concluded its annual candy sale that began in late November. The club wishes to thank all those who supported the sale.

Special thanks go to Downtown Drug Store in Hillsboro, Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg, and Southern Hills Community Bank in Lynchburg for their great support in providing display areas and money collection service for the candy.

The club will use the profits from the sale for more than 25 community service projects. These projects include donations to eye research, pilot dogs, Lions International disaster relief, Canine Companions, Lions Foundation various pieces of equipment for the blind, the Lions Quest educational training program, Kamp Dovetail, Ohio disaster relief assistance, new eyeglasses for needy children, diabetes research, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank and Cornea transplant service, the GOOD program for fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School that promotes character and personal development, the Peace Poster Contest for all sixth graders, used eyeglasses for the needy all over the world, measles vaccinations for thousands of persons worldwide, the Ohio School for the Blind Band, pediatric cancer research, sight and hearing development, Personal Energy Transportation (PET) machines for handicapped, donations to needy families in the local area including donations to special benefits programs, Redi-Fest and other local support programs for the schools, the Lynchburg-Clay Athletic Boosters, and other donations as needed throughout the year.

Anyone wanting and willing to be a Lion is urged to contact any Lions member.

The Lynchburg Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Club Building on Sharpsville Road in Lynchburg. All the other local Lions clubs also welcome new members. They all follow the motto of “We Serve.”

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.