Hillsboro church hosting FGBMFI

Event: Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International) –Dinner Meeting

When: Saturday, February 8, 6 PM –Dinner / 6:45 PM Meeting

Pastor Phil Fulton will be the guest speaker when the Hillsboro Full Gospel Men’sFellowship International (FGBMFI) holds a dinner meeting at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

Praise and worship will be by Sim Jones and Mike Gast.

The dinner is $9, but those attending for the first time get dinner free. The meeting is always free.

Ladies are welcome.

Dinner reservations are requested in advance by calling 937-768-8801.

Fulton is a man of God known for his fiery annointing and his heart for both the people of God and the community. At the age of 18 he was hit with 138,000 volts of electricity while working for an electrical contractor. Fulton was 30 to 40 feet in the air without a harness. More than 30 percent of his body was severely burned. He was unsaved at the time, but God miraculously spared his life.

Fulton has served the Union Hill Church in Peebles as pastor since 1975. He also servers the community in many ways. He was a member of the Adams County for Ten Commandments Committee and was the first pastor in America to be arrested for his stand against the removal of the Ten Commandments at the high schools in Adams County. He is also the founder and leader of Adams County for Christians Values as well as the director of Reformers Unanimous Addiction Program. He is a member of the Chaplain Advisory Board and a Volunteer Chaplain at Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Fulton was born in Peebles and is a graduate of Franklin Local School. He and his wife Sharon have two grown children. He is retired from General Motors.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Common Ground Community Church.