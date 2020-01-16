Southern Hills offering scholarships

Southern Hills Community Bank has announced that it will be offering three scholarship awards for the 2019-20 school year. Each scholarship is non-recurring and will be awarded in the amount of $500.

All eligible high school seniors in the counties of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and Ross who are planning to attend college and major in accounting, agriculture, business, economics, finance or information systems, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, may apply for this award.

Application forms are available at all Southern Hills Community Bank offices located in Leesburg, Georgetown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Lynchburg, Peebles, Ripley and West Union, or from high school guidance counselors. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2020, and sent to the attention of Margie Sims at Southern Hills Community Bank, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 220, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Submitted by Margie Sims, administrative assistant/receptionist, Southern Hills Community Bank.