Greenfield Presbyterian dinner

The First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield will serve dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 in the church dining room. The menu will be beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, tossed salad, rolls, a variety of desserts and drinks. The cost of the meal is a suggested donation of $8 per person. Children 12 and under are free. Carry-out will be available.

Liberty Township organizational meeting

Liberty Township will hold their organizational meeting at the township building on Monday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Design Review Board

The Design Review Board Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15 has been cancelled and rescheduled for Jan. 22 at 8:45 a.m. at the City Administration Building, 130 N. High St. The meeting is open the public.

Hillsboro First Presbyterian

There will be a workshop on yeast roll making at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, located at 201 E. Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 1. The workshop will cover ways to use a basic recipe to make interesting variations. The public is invited. Class size is limited. A light lunch will be provided. The cost for the day is $5 and you will go home with an assortment of ready-to-eat rolls. To reserve a spot today, call 937-393-3171 and leave a message or email firstpreshillsboro@att.net.

Souper Bowl of Caring

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, located at 201 E. Main St., will have its annual Souper Bowl of Caring lunch following the late worship service, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. The Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide event, started 29 years ago to help provide food for the hungry. Attendees are asked to contribute at least $1 or a can of soup, which will be donated to a local organization.

Adena Giving Hearts Dance

Tickets for the Giving Hearts Dance, hosted by the Adena Health System Women’s Board, are available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Adena Health Foundation’s Scholarship Fund and the Survivor Support Fund. Individual tickets are $35 per person; or reserve a table for eight for $350. Dress for event is party attire. It will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 PACCAR Medical Education Center, 446 Hospital Rd., Chillicothe. Included are hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a live auction and deejay music. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.adena.org/events.

Caregiving for the Caregiver Support Group

A “Caregiving for the Caregiver” support group will be hosted at Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro Monday, Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The focus is to offer support, contact and self-care information for those providing care to other family members: grandparents raising grandchildren, uncles and aunts raising other family member’s children, etc. Providing care for care givers is a vital necessity and Peace Lutheran’s pastor, Robert Skipper, will guide this initial gathering. For information, call 937-694-3038.

Highland Co. Retired Teachers

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, Feb. 3 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. The meal will begin at noon and the program will follow. The guest speaker will be Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels. He will discuss local school safety plans and other issues related to school and community safety. The regular HCRTA business session will follow. For meal reservations call Doris Pulse at 937-981-4149. All retired educators are invited.

Weather spotter training

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency will hold a weather spotter training event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Highland County Administration Building, 119 Gov. Foraker Place, Hillsboro. The class lasts 90 minutes to two hours and is led by a NWS meteorologist. Once you attend the class, you are an officially trained spotter. To register for the course, contact David Bushelman at dbushelman@highlandcoso.com or 937-393-5880.

Fall Creek pancake supper

The Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., will hold a pancake supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The menu will include pancakes, waffles, ham, sausage, milk and coffee. Everyone is welcome.

Farm Toy Show

The Mowrystown FFA Alumni and Mowrystown FFA will hold the Southwestern Ohio Farm Toy Collector Club Farm Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Whiteoak High School in Mowyrytown. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, display or just and check things out. Awards will be presented for first and second place in the adult division, and first, second and third place in the youth division. Admission is $3 and includes a raffle ticket. For more information call Gary Arledge at 937-763-2714, Milt Simmons at 937-763-8805 or Brian DeAtley at 937-763-0169.