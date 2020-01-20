L-C Elementary School Honor Roll

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School has released its honor roll lists for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year. Students are listed below by their name and grade:

All A’s

Doll, Austin 03

Elliott, Noah 03

Faust, Owen 03

Pierce, Miley 03

Turner, Abram 03

Vance, Jocelyn 03

Bennett, Milli 04

Blankenship, Autumn 04

Huguely, Tavion 04

Rosselott, Breanna 04

Willis, Levi 04

Bene, Robert (Aiden) 05

Carraher, Adilynn (Addy) 05

Chaney, Kylee 05

Fields, Levi 05

McClain, Baylee 05

O’Connor, Kylie 05

Turner, Samuel (Sam) 05

West, Caraline 05

A’s and B’s

Alsept, Remy 03

Baker, Mahalia 03

Bettle, Zander 03

Brault, Mason 03

Collins, Koen 03

Ferguson, Clayton 03

Fulks, Kinsey 03

Grabill, Gabrielle 03

Gragg, Matthew 03

Henderson, Taylor 03

Hertlein, Aubrey 03

Hill, Brayden 03

Hubbard, Camryn 03

Jacoby, Nickolas 03

Lewis, William 03

Lykins, Brody 03

Markey, Riley 03

McClain, Brystal 03

Myers, Tommy 03

Pack, Andrew 03

Patrick, Riley 03

Ribby, Kiersten 03

Runyan, Abigail 03

Runyan, Connor 03

Saylor, Landen 03

Schoultheis, Carlee 03

Thompson, Luke 03

Tong, Kylee 03

Ward, Xaiden 03

West, Hayden 03

West, Logan 03

Woods, Jasmine 03

Aronhalt, Noah 04

Barnett, Linkin 04

Beachy, Kristian 04

Brown, Adam (AJ) 04

Brown, Jocelyn 04

Carraher, Clara 04

Cluff, Lillian 04

Crase, Hayley 04

Crawford, Patricia (Patty) 04

Davis, Luke 04

Diskete, Raymond (R.J.) 04

Edwards, Ciri 04

Eldridge, Noah 04

Ernst, Carver 04

Faust, Carter 04

Fawley, Mariah 04

Ferguson, Lily 04

Garrett, Elijah 04

Herbert, Wesley 04

Hutchison, Elyse 04

Knope, Joanna 04

Lansing, Haylee 04

Layne, Carter 04

Layne, Lillian (Lily) 04

McQuitty, Allison 04

Meinor, Abigail 04

Ollino, Trinity 04

Pierce, Madeline (Maddie) 04

Roberts, Aubrey 04

Roberts, Tanner 04

Stratton, Korbin 04

Warne, Brayden 04

Watson, Libby 04

Wells, Quin 04

West, Jackson 04

Baker, Cloe 05

Baker, Max 05

Case, Connor 05

Craig, Justin 05

Doughman, Lily 05

Dreher, Logan 05

Fisher, Mason 05

Greene, Halle (Halle) 05

Hughes, Leila 05

Jones, Allyson 05

Jones, Aubrey 05

Kinney, Na’Kaia 05

Lewis, Kayden 05

Manning, Austin 05

Meinor, Annabelle 05

Pack, Harley 05

Penwell, Brandon 05

Pfister, Carson 05

Purdy-Wylie, Bridgett 05

Reynolds, Destiny 05

Roberts, Jordyn 05

Skinner, Aiyanna 05

Slack, Aric 05

Stephenson, Melany 05

Tyree, Katelyn 05

Vesey, Julianne 05

Wallace, Parker 05

Watson, Cayleb 05

Wilkin, Cameron 05

Submitted by

Ashley Watson elementary secretary, Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.