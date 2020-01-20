L-C Elementary School Honor Roll

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School has released its honor roll lists for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year. Students are listed below by their name and grade:
All A’s
Doll, Austin 03
Elliott, Noah 03
Faust, Owen 03
Pierce, Miley 03
Turner, Abram 03
Vance, Jocelyn 03
Bennett, Milli 04
Blankenship, Autumn 04
Huguely, Tavion 04
Rosselott, Breanna 04
Willis, Levi 04
Bene, Robert (Aiden) 05
Carraher, Adilynn (Addy) 05
Chaney, Kylee 05
Fields, Levi 05
McClain, Baylee 05
O’Connor, Kylie 05
Turner, Samuel (Sam) 05
West, Caraline 05
A’s and B’s
Alsept, Remy 03
Baker, Mahalia 03
Bettle, Zander 03
Brault, Mason 03
Collins, Koen 03
Ferguson, Clayton 03
Fulks, Kinsey 03
Grabill, Gabrielle 03
Gragg, Matthew 03
Henderson, Taylor 03
Hertlein, Aubrey 03
Hill, Brayden 03
Hubbard, Camryn 03
Jacoby, Nickolas 03
Lewis, William 03
Lykins, Brody 03
Markey, Riley 03
McClain, Brystal 03
Myers, Tommy 03
Pack, Andrew 03
Patrick, Riley 03
Ribby, Kiersten 03
Runyan, Abigail 03
Runyan, Connor 03
Saylor, Landen 03
Schoultheis, Carlee 03
Thompson, Luke 03
Tong, Kylee 03
Ward, Xaiden 03
West, Hayden 03
West, Logan 03
Woods, Jasmine 03
Aronhalt, Noah 04
Barnett, Linkin 04
Beachy, Kristian 04
Brown, Adam (AJ) 04
Brown, Jocelyn 04
Carraher, Clara 04
Cluff, Lillian 04
Crase, Hayley 04
Crawford, Patricia (Patty) 04
Davis, Luke 04
Diskete, Raymond (R.J.) 04
Edwards, Ciri 04
Eldridge, Noah 04
Ernst, Carver 04
Faust, Carter 04
Fawley, Mariah 04
Ferguson, Lily 04
Garrett, Elijah 04
Herbert, Wesley 04
Hutchison, Elyse 04
Knope, Joanna 04
Lansing, Haylee 04
Layne, Carter 04
Layne, Lillian (Lily) 04
McQuitty, Allison 04
Meinor, Abigail 04
Ollino, Trinity 04
Pierce, Madeline (Maddie) 04
Roberts, Aubrey 04
Roberts, Tanner 04
Stratton, Korbin 04
Warne, Brayden 04
Watson, Libby 04
Wells, Quin 04
West, Jackson 04
Baker, Cloe 05
Baker, Max 05
Case, Connor 05
Craig, Justin 05
Doughman, Lily 05
Dreher, Logan 05
Fisher, Mason 05
Greene, Halle (Halle) 05
Hughes, Leila 05
Jones, Allyson 05
Jones, Aubrey 05
Kinney, Na’Kaia 05
Lewis, Kayden 05
Manning, Austin 05
Meinor, Annabelle 05
Pack, Harley 05
Penwell, Brandon 05
Pfister, Carson 05
Purdy-Wylie, Bridgett 05
Reynolds, Destiny 05
Roberts, Jordyn 05
Skinner, Aiyanna 05
Slack, Aric 05
Stephenson, Melany 05
Tyree, Katelyn 05
Vesey, Julianne 05
Wallace, Parker 05
Watson, Cayleb 05
Wilkin, Cameron 05
Submitted by
Ashley Watson elementary secretary, Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.