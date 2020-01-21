Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School hosts Career Day

Submitted photo

Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School hosted Career Day on Jan. 17. Thirty-five speakers came in from the community to share about their careers with the students. Some of the careers were: sheriff, nurses, lineman, film maker, architect, mechanic, engineer and many more. Some colleges and branches of the military were available to speak with the students about their plans after high school. It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn about different careers and get a taste of what life after high school is like.

Submitted photo

Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School hosted Career Day on Jan. 17. Thirty-five speakers came in from the community to share about their careers with the students. Some of the careers were: sheriff, nurses, lineman, film maker, architect, mechanic, engineer and many more. Some colleges and branches of the military were available to speak with the students about their plans after high school. It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn about different careers and get a taste of what life after high school is like.

Submitted photo

Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School hosted Career Day on Jan. 17. Thirty-five speakers came in from the community to share about their careers with the students. Some of the careers were: sheriff, nurses, lineman, film maker, architect, mechanic, engineer and many more. Some colleges and branches of the military were available to speak with the students about their plans after high school. It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to learn about different careers and get a taste of what life after high school is like.