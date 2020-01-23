Bell’s artwork on display at MHS

Up next in McClain High School’s art showcase is the work of Shaylee Bell. She is a senior at MHS.

Bell’s artwork is inspired by the poems she writes. She claims to love “bringing them alive with art.”

Within the art showcase is a wide assortment of her creativity, including drawings, stippling images, and even a few pieces she created on an app she uses.

“Art means a lot to me. It’s something I’ve always done and it helps describe my feelings and creativity,” Bell said.

As an artist, Bell said that of all of her artwork, the ones that take the most time to accomplish are her favorites, simply because the amount of time and effort put into it definitely pays off by the time the project is finished.

Submitted by Lori Tuttle, McClain High School.

The artwork of McClain High School senior Shaylee Bell is shown is this showcase. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Art-Showcase.jpg The artwork of McClain High School senior Shaylee Bell is shown is this showcase. Submitted photo