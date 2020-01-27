Pancakes and more from New Vienna Lions

The public is invited to the New Vienna Lions Club’s annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The all-you-can eat meal that also includes pork sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, milk, juice and coffee.

All proceeds will be contributed to the community.

For those wanting a take-out meal, containers are offered.

Plenty of prizes donated by local businesses will be given away. Plus you can try for larger items by contributing to one of the raffles. With the funds raised, club members will volunteer their time to support community improvement projects, provide food for families in need, eye exams and glasses for children or adults, and support for Kamp Dovetail.

Pancake Day will be held at the New Vienna Fire Station on SR 28, one mile west of town. Meal prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available from New Vienna Lions Club members or can be purchased at the door.

For questions about the event contact Lions Club members Kasey Smith 937-987-2395, Steve McKibben 937-725-8384, Don Geer 937-218-1353 or Wendell Compton 937-987-2355.

With a goal of serving its community and beyond, the New Vienna Lions Club is one of 46,000 Lions Clubs operating in 210 countries.

“We invite anyone to have breakfast or lunch with us and support our efforts” said club president Brad Hughes.

Submitted by Richard Hiatt, New Vienna Lions Club.